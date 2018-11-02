App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto October sales beat estimates, zoom 32% on growth across segments

Bajaj Auto's motorcycle sales during the month increased 33 percent to 4.32 lakh units, the highest ever, while 3-wheeler sales jumped 30 percent to 73,714 units YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bajaj Auto, the two-wheeler as well as three-wheeler maker, has reported highest ever monthly sales in October, beating analyst expectations on Friday.

The Pune-based auto company said total sales during the month showed a healthy 32 percent on year growth to 5.06 lakh units which were higher compared to Nomura expectations of 4.74 lakh units.

Sales in same month last year were 3.82 lakh units.

Exports grew by 38 percent to 1.86 lakh units and domestic sales shot up 29 percent to 3.2 lakh units compared to corresponding month previous fiscal.

Motorcycle sales during the month increased 33 percent to 4.32 lakh units, the highest ever, while 3-wheeler sales jumped 30 percent to 73,714 units YoY.

At 09:40 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 2,677.00, up Rs 80.90, or 3.12 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 09:45 am

