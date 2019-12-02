Bajaj Auto November sales falls 1%, but beat analyst estimates

Two and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto announced sale of 4 lakh units in November 2019, which is 1 percent lower than the figures for the same period last year. The month-on-month sales dropped 13 percent.

The company, India’s second-largest motorcycle manufacturer, sold 4.06 lakh units in November 2018 and 4.63 lakh units in October 2019, largely driven by festival season.

The numbers were ahead of analysts’ estimates, which were pegged at 3.96 lakh units by a CNBC-TV18 poll.

Domestic sales fell 12 percent year-on-year to 2.07 lakh units, but exports stood at 1.95 lakh units, the highest ever in a month and a 14 percent YoY growth, the company said in its BSE filing.

Motorcycle sales declined 1 percent to 3.43 lakh units and three-wheeler sales dipped 1 percent to 59,777 units YoY.