you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto November sales falls 1%, but beat analyst estimates

Exports grew by 14 percent to 1.95 lakh units, the highest ever in a month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Two and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto announced sale of 4 lakh units in November 2019, which is 1 percent lower than the figures for the same period last year. The month-on-month sales dropped 13 percent.

The company, India’s second-largest motorcycle manufacturer, sold 4.06 lakh units in November 2018 and 4.63 lakh units in October 2019, largely driven by festival season.

The numbers were ahead of analysts’ estimates, which were pegged at 3.96 lakh units by a CNBC-TV18 poll.

Domestic sales fell 12 percent year-on-year to 2.07 lakh units, but exports stood at 1.95 lakh units, the highest ever in a month and a 14 percent YoY growth, the company said in its BSE filing.

Motorcycle sales declined 1 percent to 3.43 lakh units and three-wheeler sales dipped 1 percent to 59,777 units YoY.

The stock was quoting at Rs 3,177.40, up Rs 1.35, or 0.04 percent, on the BSE at 1018 hours.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 10:48 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business

