Bajaj Auto climbs 2% after June auto sales beat estimates

Bajaj Auto shares gained more than 2 percent intraday on July 1 after auto sales in June beat analyst expectations

The two-and-three-wheeler maker sold 4.04 lakh units in June 2019, which was ahead of Nomura's estimate of 4.02 lakh units.

The company had sold 4,04,429 units in same month last year. The moderate growth was driven by exports that grew by 3 percent to 1.75 lakh units in June 2019 YoY.

Domestic sales fell 2 percent to 2.29 lakh units in the month gone by, against 2.34 lakh units sold in the same period last year, Bajaj Auto said in its BSE filing.

Its motorcycle sales grew 4 percent year-on-year to 3.51 lakh units while 3-wheeler sales fell 20 percent to 53,333 units in June.

Rakesh Sharma, ED at Bajaj Auto told CNBC-TV18 that auto industry has been witnessing a decline but the company has outgrown industry by 15-16 percent in last 3-4 months though retail demand has been very sluggish in the second half of June. "We do not see any green shoots going ahead," he added.

"We are falling back on R&D and product innovation to keep sales momentum intact. We will be introducing a new model in the mid-segment next month," he said.

In the quarter ended June 2019, Bajaj Auto sold 12.47 lakh units, higher by 2 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year with domestic sales growth at 1 percent and exports 2 percent.

The stock was quoting at Rs 2,882.95, up Rs 54.80, or 1.94 percent on the BSE at 0952 hours IST.