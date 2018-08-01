Bajaj Auto July sales zoom 30% to 4 lakh units driven by growth across the board

Two-and-three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto reported healthy set of sales data for July, which was also in line with expectations as it sold 4 lakh units during the month, registering a growth of 30 percent over same period last year.

It was driven by growth across the board. Sales in July 2017 stood at 3.1 lakh units. Nomura had estimated sales at around 3.97 lakh units for the month.

Domestic sales during the month grew by 27 percent year-on-year to 2.37 lakh units and exports increased 34 percent to 1.63 lakh units, the company said in its filing.

Motorcycle segment reported a 25 percent growth in sales to 3.32 lakh units and 3-wheeler division posted highest ever monthly sales to 67,663 units, a growth of 59 percent over year-ago month.

Bajaj Auto's year-to-date performance (FY19) also remained strong as total sales grew by 36 percent to 16.26 lakh units YoY, backed by domestic sales growth of 39 percent and exports 32 percent.

Motorcycles sales increased by 31 percent and three-wheeler sales shot up 70 percent YTD.

At 09:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,747.90, up Rs 47.20, or 1.75 percent on the BSE.