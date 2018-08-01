App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto July sales zoom 30% to 4 lakh units driven by growth across the board

Motorcycle segment reported a 25 percent growth in sales to 3.32 lakh units and 3-wheeler division posted a massive 59 percent growth in sales to 67,663 units compared to year-ago month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Two-and-three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto reported healthy set of sales data for July, which was also in line with expectations as it sold 4 lakh units during the month, registering a growth of 30 percent over same period last year.

It was driven by growth across the board. Sales in July 2017 stood at 3.1 lakh units. Nomura had estimated sales at around 3.97 lakh units for the month.

Domestic sales during the month grew by 27 percent year-on-year to 2.37 lakh units and exports increased 34 percent to 1.63 lakh units, the company said in its filing.

Motorcycle segment reported a 25 percent growth in sales to 3.32 lakh units and 3-wheeler division posted highest ever monthly sales to 67,663 units, a growth of 59 percent over year-ago month.

Bajaj Auto's year-to-date performance (FY19) also remained strong as total sales grew by 36 percent to 16.26 lakh units YoY, backed by domestic sales growth of 39 percent and exports 32 percent.

Motorcycles sales increased by 31 percent and three-wheeler sales shot up 70 percent YTD.

At 09:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 2,747.90, up Rs 47.20, or 1.75 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 09:45 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.