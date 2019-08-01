Bajaj Auto July sales fall 5% to 3.81 lakh units on weak domestic demand

Bajaj Auto has reported a 5 percent year-on-year fall in July sales on account of continued subdued domestic demand.

The company sold 3.81 lakh units in July 2019, down from 4 lakh units sold in the same period last year.

The stock corrected 17 percent in the last three months. It was quoting at Rs 2,478.00, down Rs 39.50, or 1.57 percent on the BSE at 1018 hours IST.

Domestic sales fell 13 percent year-on-year to 2.05 lakh units, but exports increased 8 percent to 1.76 lakh units in July 2019, the company said in its BSE filing.

"We don't see any greenshoots in demand yet. Domestic 2-wheeler volumes might continue to decline in August," Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He said he is perplexed by the registration fee hike proposal recently announced by the government.

Motorcycle sales, which contributed 84 percent to total business, slipped to 3.22 lakh units in the month gone by, falling 3 percent YoY, as domestic sales plunged 15 percent YoY.

Motorcycle export sales increased sharply 15 percent, Bajaj Auto said.