App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto July sales fall 5% to 3.81 lakh units on weak domestic demand

Motorcycle sales, which contributed 84 percent to total business, slipped to 3.22 lakh units in month gone by, falling 3 percent YoY

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto has reported a 5 percent year-on-year fall in July sales on account of continued subdued domestic demand.

The company sold 3.81 lakh units in July 2019, down from 4 lakh units sold in the same period last year.

The stock corrected 17 percent in the last three months. It was quoting at Rs 2,478.00, down Rs 39.50, or 1.57 percent on the BSE at 1018 hours IST.

Close

Domestic sales fell 13 percent year-on-year to 2.05 lakh units, but exports increased 8 percent to 1.76 lakh units in July 2019, the company said in its BSE filing.

related news

"We don't see any greenshoots in demand yet. Domestic 2-wheeler volumes might continue to decline in August," Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He said he is perplexed by the registration fee hike proposal recently announced by the government.

Motorcycle sales, which contributed 84 percent to total business, slipped to 3.22 lakh units in the month gone by, falling 3 percent YoY, as domestic sales plunged 15 percent YoY.

Motorcycle export sales increased sharply 15 percent, Bajaj Auto said.

Three-wheeler sales, which comes under the commercial vehicle category, were down 12 percent compared to the previous year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:38 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.