Bajaj Auto January sales jumps 15% at 4.07 lakh units

Bajaj Auto sold 4.07 lakh units in January 2019 against 3.53 lakh units in January 2018, a growth of 15 percent.

The total sales were above the Nomura expectation of 3.88 lakh units.

Its exports were up 16 percent at 1.75 lakh units against 1.50 lakh units, while company's domestic sales rose 14 percent at 2.31 lakh against 2.02 lakh units, YoY.

Total motorcycle sales jumped 21 percent to 3.50 lakh units versus 2.88 lakh units, while 3-wheeler sales down 12 percent at 56,690 units versus 64,211 units.

Its 3-wheelers exports up 16 percent at 28,587 units against 25,129 units.

At 09:36 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,661.90, up Rs 59.20, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.