Bajaj Auto hits fresh 52-week low as analysts cut target price; Hero, TVS rebound

Bajaj Auto remained under pressure, falling another 2.7% to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 2,616 on Tuesday. The fall is addition to the over 5% loss seen in the previous session on likely pricing war after managing director Rajiv Bajaj's comments at the annual general meeting. Brokerage houses also turned cautious on the entire two-wheeler space, saying the competition is likely to intensify which could lead to price war.

Hero MotoCorp also hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 3,037.10 with a fall of 4 percent in morning on top of 6 percent correction in the previous session, but recouped those losses by trading higher in the trade.

TVS Motor Company share price, too, lost 2 percent in the morning on top of 4 percent correction on Monday, but managed to turn positive and traded higher.

At 11:24 hours IST, the stock price of Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,670, down Rs 19.10, or 0.71 percent while Hero Motocorp was trading 0.19 percent higher at Rs 3,170 and TVS Motor Company was up 0.93 percent at Rs 545.30 on the BSE.

While addressing shareholders in the Annual General Meeting on July 20, two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto said it plans aggressive pricing tactics in the entry segment.

To clarify on the same topic, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Bajaj reiterated that this already mentioned in the Annual Report FY18 a month ago and said that company will go after the market with whatever it takes in terms of product, price, promotion and people.

But the company has not changed its strategy related to sports segment in the domestic market, 3-wheeler, exports and spare parts. Bajaj Auto is getting higher volume at lower end through CT 100 ES model and at higher end through Pulsar 150cc. This pricing has been in place at least for last 12 months or may be 24 months, he said.

After this news brokerage houses turned cautious on 2-wheeler space and feel the competition is likely to intensify and the decision could lead to a price war in the mass market 2-wheeler.

Some brokerages downgraded Bajaj Auto as well as TVS Motor Company while some slashed their target prices on the stocks due to likely pressure on the margin going ahead.

Deutsche Bank on 2-wheeler space

The research house remained cautious on mass-market 2-wheelers sector as the competition is likely to intensify.

It has downgraded TVS Motor to Sell with reduced target price at Rs 485 from Rs 575 per share, saying the valuation premium should moderate as market share gains taper.

It has Hold rating on Hero MotoCorp with reduced target price at Rs 3,550 from Rs 3,900 earlier and also has Hold rating Bajaj Auto with reduced target price at Rs 2,900 from Rs 3,000 earlier.

According to Deutsche, cash flow yields could provide downside support to Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch on 2-wheelers

Bajaj Auto's aggressive pricing tactics in the entry segment could lead to a price-war and as a result, Hero & TVS will have to respond eventually.

Profitability for mass-market motorcycles will likely moved to lower level. It has cut margin & valuation multiples to reflect the increased pricing risk.

It has downgraded Bajaj Auto to Underperform with target price at Rs 2,800 per shre while it maintained Buy rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price at Rs 3,800 per share and retained Underperform on TVS Motor Company with a target price at Rs 450 per share.

Nomura on Bajaj Auto

The research house has downgraded to Neutral with reduced target price at Rs 2,911 from Rs 3,395 per share as extent of margin miss surprised negatively.

Bajaj Auto may find tough to sustain aggressive pricing strategy. Nomura lowered margin estimate by 180 bps/130 bps to 17.7/18 percent for FY19/FY20.

Credit Suisse on Bajaj Auto

The research house has maintained Outperform with reduced target price at Rs 3,290 from Rs 3,360 per share as pricing-led strategy for market share gain is likely to continue for 2-3 years.

Margin will remain under pressure over the next three years. It has cut its FY19-21 EPS estimates by 3 percent on slightly higher volumes but lower margins.

Bajaj Auto is better placed than TVS & Hero owing to its strong export franchise. Market share improvements should drive re-rating.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerage houses on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.