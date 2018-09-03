App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto gains over 2% as August sales rise 30% to 4.37 lakh units

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,807.20 and an intraday low of Rs 2,752.00.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Bajaj Auto rose over 2 percent on Monday morning as investors reacted to positive sales data for August.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,807.20 and an intraday low of Rs 2,752.00.

The company reported a rise of 30 percent (year-on-year) in its sales for August at 4.37 lakh units. This, it said, is its highest-ever monthly sales. The company had posted sales of 3.35 lakh units during the same period of last year.

Its exports grew 35 percent (YoY) to 1.81 lakh units against 1.34 lakh units in August 2017.

Meanwhile, domestic sales saw a growth of 27 percent for August at 2.55 lakh units against 2 lakh units in the corresponding month of previous year.

The motorcycle and commercial vehicles maker reported 28 percent rise in motorcycle sales at 3.62 lakh units against 2.83 lakh units in August 2017. Its three-wheeler sales grew 45 percent at 74,169 units against 51,170 units year on year.

The stock has gained around 3 percent in the past one month, as well as in the past three days. At 10:35 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,780.05, up Rs 33.70, or 1.23 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 10:39 am

