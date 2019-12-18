App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 01:16 PM IST

AXISCADES Engineering share price jumps 16% on Airbus contract

Over the past few years, the company has been investing heavily in catering to new trends in the industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of AXISCADES Engineering Technologies rallied 16 percent intraday on December 18 after winning a contract from Airbus.

The engineering technology solutions company has been selected by Airbus to work on Fuselage, product development and customer support services across different Airbus locations.

"This is the third time Airbus has selected AXISCADES for critical engineering services and the contract was won amongst stiff global competition across major engineering services firms across the industry," the company said in its BSE filing.

Over the past few years, the company has been investing heavily in catering to new trends in the industry and has been delivering cutting edge services spanning different areas of aerospace engineering.

"We are delighted that Airbus has made the decision to not just continue but increase the scope of work that we can support them with," David Bradley, Chairman said.

At the time of publishing this copy, the stock was quoting at Rs 62.10, up Rs 6.95, or 12.60 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 01:15 pm

