Axis Securities ties up with investment tech platform WealthDesk

Brokerage house Axis Securities has entered into a partnership with WealthDesk to provide its 4 million clients access to the investment technology platform's wealth solution products.

The partnership will allow the users of Axis Securities to access premium wealth solutions through their Ring Mobile application and Ring platform, WealthDesk said on April 19.

“We are happy to collaborate with WealthDesk and extend access to a cutting-edge investment technology platform to our customers,” Vamsi Krishna, head of product and marketing at Axis Securities.

WealthDesk said the partnership would allow clients of Axis Securities to get access to wealth management plans of several intermediaries registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The partnership is likely a move by Axis Securities to enhance customer experience at a time when the domestic stock-broking industry is seeing a fierce competition and disruption from new-age discount brokers.

“With this unique partnership, investors with Axis Securities will enjoy smooth access to innovative wealth solutions in our ecosystem. We are extremely excited about this partnership,” said Ujjwal Jain, founder and chief executive officer at WealthDesk.





