Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis MF buys nearly 1% stake in Supreme Ind, promoter offloads 8.24% in Take Solutions

Asia Global Trading (Chennai) Pvt sold 60,96,514 shares of Take Solutions at Rs 51.9 per share, whereas SVL was the buyer of those shares

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Axis Mutual Fund on June 17 acquired nearly a percent stake in Supreme Industries, the plastic products maker, through open market transactions.

The fund house has bought 12,25,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,080 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE.

Axis Mutual Fund through its Axis Focused 25 Fund held 2.78 percent stake in the company as of March 31.

Close

Promoter Venktesh Investment and Trading Company sold 16,51,852 shares (representing 1.3 percent of the total paid up equity capital of Supreme Industries) at Rs 1,080.23 per share.

related news

Total promoter shareholding in Supreme Industries was 49.94 percent, including Venktesh Investment and Trading Company's 15.50 percent stake as of March 31.

Promoters Esyspro Infotech and Asia Global Trading (Chennai) Pvt offloaded their entire 4.12 percent stake each in Take Solutions on the NSE.

Esyspro Infotech sold 60,96,515 equity shares in the software company at Rs 51.9 per share, whereas Shriram Group Executives Welfare Trust was the buyer.

Asia Global Trading (Chennai) Pvt sold 60,96,514 shares of Take Solutions at Rs 51.9 per share, whereas SVL was the buyer.

Among other deals, Anand Rathi Global Finance, the NBFC subsidiary of Anand Rathi Group, bought 4,65,000 shares in Indian Terrain Fashions at Rs 32.32 per share on the NSE.

Navodya Enterprises sold 1,59,009 shares in Mangalam Cement at Rs 204.24 per share, while Capston Capital Partners offloaded 3,50,000 shares in North East Carry Corp at Rs 6.78 per share.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 09:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Terrain Fashions #Mangalam Cement #Supreme Industries #Take Solutions

