Axis Bank's Q4 profits to be impacted by Citibank India retail acquisition: Report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

Axis Bank on March 1 completed the acquisition of Citibank’s consumer business

Private lender Axis Bank may experience a significant profit and loss impact in the March quarter due to the Citibank acquisition, The Economic Times reported on March 3 citing analysts.

This is estimated to result in an accounting loss of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore due to various one-time expenses such as goodwill formation and provisioning policies, as per the report.

"The cash purchase consideration will result in the formation of goodwill which Axis Bank will be writing off entirely in Q4," Suresh Ganapathy, associate director at Macquarie Capital, told ET.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.