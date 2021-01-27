Axis Bank to report a modest loan, deposit growth; NII may grow in double digits

Representative image

Axis Bank will report its December quarter earnings on January 27 wherein brokerages expect the lender to report modest growth in loan and deposit even though net interest income (NII) may see double-digit growth.

Brokerages point out that the December quarter is likely to be the first quarter which would reflect the underlying business trend, especially on the asset quality, if the regulator allows them to recognize stress.

The estimates of Motilal Oswal Financial Services shows Axis Bank can report a 14.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in NII.

Operating profit can rise 18.9 percent YoY. Gross NPA may stand at 5 percent for Q3FY21 while net NPA may come at 1.4 percent, Motilal Oswal said.

Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking expects an 18.2 percent YoY rise in NII while net profit can jump 44.3 percent YoY.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects loan growth at 7 percent YoY with a greater focus on retail while operating profit growth may come at 11 percent YoY led by better cost controls.

Kotak expects Axis Bank to report slippages of about Rs 5,000 crore (nearly 4.5 percent of loans) subject to the court ruling.

"We expect gross NPL to rise QoQ. The focus would be on the expected quantum of restructured loans by Q4FY21 and an update on the loan book as the moratorium is lifted," Kotak said.

Brokerage firm Phillip Capital expects Axis Bank's NIM to remain stable QoQ despite MCLR cut owing to the declining cost of fund.

Phillip Capital expects a 17.3 percent YoY rise in December-quarter NII. Total loan-related provision is expected to reach 5.1 percent of loan book against 4.9 percent in Q2, said the brokerage firm.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.