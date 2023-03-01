Axis Bank shares gain on completion of acquisition deal with Citigroup

Shares of Axis Bank rose on March 1 as the lender announced the completion of the acquisition of Citigroup's India consumer business from Citibank N.A. and NBFC consumer business from Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd.

The transaction was completed for a total cash consideration of Rs 11,603 crore based on the contracted computation of the closing position of assets, assets under management and liabilities as of January 31, 2023. As a result, Axis Bank is now the owner of Citigroup's India consumer business.

Also Read: Citi consumer business is now Axis Bank property: What changes for customers

At 10.47 am, shares of Axis Bank were trading at Rs 860.70 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.97 percent from the previous close. The stock has also tested an intraday high of Rs 863.70.

Moneycontrol News