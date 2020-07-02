App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank share price falls 3% after it plans fundraising of up to Rs 15,000 crore

On Friday, June 26, S&P Global Ratings lowered its ratings on Axis Bank due to increased economic risks for banks operating in India.

Shares of Axis Bank fell nearly 3 percent intraday on BSE on July 2 after the bank said it was planning to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through the issuance of various instruments.

The board of the bank has approved the proposal relating to raising of funds not exceeding Rs 15,000 crores through the issue of equity shares/ depository receipts and/or any other instruments or securities, the bank said in an exchange communication.

These instruments could represent either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares including Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) program, preferential allotment, the bank said.

Read More: Axis Bank board approves up to Rs 15,000 crore capital raising plan

"We lowered our ratings on Axis to reflect our expectation that heightened economic risks facing India's banking system will affect the bank's asset quality and financial performance. While Axis' asset quality is superior to the Indian banking sector average, its level of non-performing assets (NPAs) will likely remain high compared to international peers'," S&P said.

Shares of Axis Bank traded 2.35 percent down at Rs 423.05 around 11:10 hours.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 11:32 am

