Axis Bank OFS via SUUTI subscribed 4 times on Day 1

The government plans to offload up to 58 million equity shares, or 1.95 percent stake, in Axis Bank through SUUTI at a floor price of Rs 680 a share. The OFS is expected to rake in about Rs 4,000 crore for the Centre.

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

The offer for sale (OFS) of Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India's (SUUTI's) shares in Axis Bank got a good response on day one, getting over-subscribed four times by non-retail investors on May 19, a day before the issue opens for the general public.

The government plans to offload up to 58 million equity shares, or 1.95 percent, stake in Axis Bank through SUUTI at a floor price of Rs 680 a share. The OFS is expected to rake in about Rs 4,000 crore for the Centre.

The base offer of the OFS is for 36,000,000 equity shares forming 1.21 percent of total shares with an option to sell another 22 million, or 0.74 percent, stake in case of oversubscription.

An offer for sale allows promoters in public companies to sell their shares and reduce their holdings in a transparent manner through the bidding platform of the exchange.

“In the event that the oversubscription option is exercised, the equity shares forming part of the base offer size and the oversubscription option will represent 1.95 percent of outstanding equity shares (58 million) of the company as on March 31, 2021," Axis Bank said in a BSE filing.

Last year, the government had sold nearly one crore shares of Axis Bank through SUUTI. SUUTI held a 3.45 percent stake in the bank as of March 31, 2021, according to exchange filings. After the OFS, the government's shareholding in Axis Bank is likely to come down to 1.5 percent.

SUUTI has minority stakes in several listed and unlisted companies. Its top holdings are ITC Ltd (7.93 percent) and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (1.8 percent).
first published: May 20, 2021 09:25 am

