Axis Bank shows healthy growth prospect, attractive valuations, says Jefferies

The management also reiterated that the bank doesn't need to raise capital given its CET-1 CAR of 14 percent and ROE (annualised) of 19 percent in 10FY24.

Axis Bank is confident of 18 percent sustainable ROE and believes focus on improvement in funding profile will reduce volatility as well as improve net interest margins, which makes the lender an attractive pick among bank stocks, Jefferies said.

The global brokerage firm hosted CEO of Axis Bank for investor meetings in the US, and released a report based on the discussions.

"One of the key areas of focus for the bank is improvement in funding mix through increase in share of retail deposits (term and savings deposits) to be in line with best-in-class peers: Towards this, there is a broader focus on improved customer experience, reorientation of branch staff, focus on corporate salary accounts and digital banking platforms," the report said.

This process can take 18-24 months to play out in terms of improved funding mix and lower cost of funds. Over the past year, rise in share of retail funds has helped reduce outflow rate (now in line with larger banks), which has in turn helped grow loans.

The bank management believes that credit growth for banking can sustain around 12-13 percent levels and that Axis Bank can continue to grow at a 4-5 percentage points higher rate (so 16-19 percent).

"The pricing environment in corporate lending has improved, which allows for greater participation for Axis. Capex cycle is seeing some improvement, but banks and promoters (in general) will remain cautious about pushing capex," Jefferies said.

"We expect the bank to deliver 16 percent CAGR in profit over FY23-26, with ROE of 18 percent. We also believe that most inflation in funding cost has gone through earnings and that improved funding mix can help structurally improve NIM and ROA, Jefferies said.

Valuations at 18x 12-month forward adjusted PB is attractive (25 percent discount to ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank) and offer good entry point, it noted.

"We rate Axis among our top picks in financial sector, with a buy rating and Rs 1,200 price target," it said. Shares of Axis Bank were trading 0.92 percent down at Ba 981.10 on the BS5 at 10.20am. The shares are up nearly 40 percent this year till date.