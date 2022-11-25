 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Axis Bank gains as lender assures analysts growth upswing can sustain

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / Nov 25, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Axis Bank has been able to achieve the targets it had set for itself in 2019 under the new leadership of Amitabh Chaudhary.

(Representative image)

Shares of Axis Bank rose on November 25 as analysts appeared impressed by the lender’s long-term vision at the annual analyst day meet on November 24.

“A convincing analyst meet that Axis Bank could compete on its strengths,” said brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities in a note.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities said that the management of the lender demonstrated its ability to translate ‘intent’ to ‘action’ towards delivering guided outcomes and initiatives undertaken over the last few years to strengthen its capability to deliver more efficient and sustainable outcomes.

Analysts said that a key takeaway from the management meeting was the lender’s assertion on focusing less on growth and more on customer satisfaction to ensure stickiness.

“The premise that a better customer experience would build more stickiness, better revenue at lower risk with more data to monitor would perhaps differentiate the bank in this cycle through better risk-adjusted returns,” Kotak Equities said.

Axis Bank has been able to achieve the targets it had set for itself in 2019 under the new leadership of Amitabh Chaudhary. The lender’s return on equity profile as well as net interest margins are now in line with peers such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank after lagging for years.