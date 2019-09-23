Axis Bank gains 5% after raising Rs 12,000 cr; ICICI Securities sees target of Rs 800; here's why

Axis Bank gained over 5 percent intraday on September 23, coming close to a two-month high, after it raised Rs 12,500 crore in qualified institutional placement from foreign and local investors.

Axis Bank launched the institutional share sale on September 19, setting a floor price of Rs 661.50 per share. The stock has gained over 11 percent in the last three days.

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.29 times. It was trading with volumes of 845,620 shares, compared to its five-day average of 497,966 shares, an increase of 69.81 percent.

According to a report by ICICI Securities, the stock has seen continued option writing at 700 call strike followed by 650 strike. It has moved above Rs 650, while significant Put writing is visible.

The stock has largely hovered around Rs 675 in the last two months. ICICI Securities has taken support at its current mean of Rs 625 levels and has bounced sharply. It believes the stock will move higher towards its mean +2* sigma levels placed around Rs 800 in the coming weeks.

The research firm has a buy on the stock at around Rs 660-665, with stop loss at Rs 590 with target of Rs 770 with a time frame of three months.