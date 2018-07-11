App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank gains 1% after it recommends 3 candidates to succeed Shikha Sharma

The names have been recommended in order of preference for approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the release said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Axis Bank gained around a percent in the morning trade on Wednesday as investors cheered the news of possible successors to existing MD Shikha Sharma.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 537.50 and an intraday low of Rs 531.00.

The board of the private sector lender has recommended names of three candidates for the position of MD & CEO, the bank said in a release to the exchanges.

The names have been recommended in order of preference for approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the release said.

The candidate, as approved by the RBI, will succeed Shikha Sharma, whose term as the MD & CEO is due to expire on December 31, 2018.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on 9th July 2018, has recommended the names of three candidates, in order of preference, for the approval of the RBI. The candidate as approved by the RBI will succeed Smt. Shikha Sharma," the release said.

The stock has gained around 4 percent in the past three sessions. At 09:35 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 534.70, up Rs 2.15, or 0.40 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 09:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.