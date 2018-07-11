Axis Bank gains 1% after it recommends 3 candidates to succeed Shikha Sharma

Shares of Axis Bank gained around a percent in the morning trade on Wednesday as investors cheered the news of possible successors to existing MD Shikha Sharma.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 537.50 and an intraday low of Rs 531.00.

The board of the private sector lender has recommended names of three candidates for the position of MD & CEO, the bank said in a release to the exchanges.

The names have been recommended in order of preference for approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the release said.

The candidate, as approved by the RBI, will succeed Shikha Sharma, whose term as the MD & CEO is due to expire on December 31, 2018.

The stock has gained around 4 percent in the past three sessions. At 09:35 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 534.70, up Rs 2.15, or 0.40 percent, on the BSE.