App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank falls 2% even as UBS raises target price to Rs 765; sees upside of 16.5%

UBS believes that the lender is well placed to gain market share in deposits. It also observed that asset quality clean-up was nearing the end.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Axis Bank fell 2 percent even as UBS raised target price on the stock from Rs 765 from Rs 675. The broking firm sees a potential upside of 16.5 percent.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 671.00 and an intraday low of Rs 643.60.

UBS believes that the lender is well placed to gain market share in deposits. It also observed that asset quality clean-up was nearing the end.

Going forward, it expects a re-rating on the stock as visibility on asset quality improves in second half and growth accelerates.

The stock was in the news recently when it rose due to a buzz of a management change at the bank. According to a report in The Economic Times, Amitabh Chaudhry of HDFC Life is likely to be the successor to Shikha Sharma, Axis’s current CEO and MD.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 641.80 and an intraday low of Rs 635.00.

The report further quoted block deal data from exchanges, which revealed that the executive sold over 11.62 lakh shares between April 26 and August 20, 2018 on the NSE.

“Amitabh has appeared for the interview and a final approval from the Reserve Bank is pending,” a source privy to the development told the publication.

At 13:45 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 648.50, down Rs 8.05, or 1.23 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 02:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.