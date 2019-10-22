App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 11:45 AM IST

Axis Bank climbs 2% ahead of September quarter numbers

Brokerages feel the bank's profit (ex of DTA) may grow more than 100 percent, backed by PPoP, other income and net interest income growth.

Shares of Axis Bank climbed nearly 2 percent on BSE on October 22 ahead of the bank's second-quarter earnings, scheduled for today.

The stock traded with gains even as the private sector lender is expected to report a sharp decline in the profit for the quarter ended September 2019, dented by deferred tax assets (DTA).

However, the brokerage said pre-provision operating profit and loan growth may remain strong with stable asset quality.

Motilal Oswal expects Axis to report around 14 percent YoY loan growth driven by strong growth in retail, unsecured and SME segment. "Deposit growth is likely to be around 18 percent, led by growth in term deposits," it said.

shares of Axis Bank traded 1.71 percent higher at Rs 721.30 on BSE around 11:40 hours IST.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 11:44 am

