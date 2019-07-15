App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Avoiding midcap IT stocks at present: Kotak MF's Harsha Upadhyaya

The current ongoing freeze in debt markets is unlikely to affect any of the companies in Kotak MF's portfolio, Upadhyaya said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Image: Pixabay
Image: Pixabay

Next two-three quarters will be a good time for investment and investors could earn strong returns if they hold their investments and withstand the volatility, said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-equity, Kotak Mutual Fund.

“In the very short-term, the market is going to be consolidating at around current levels. Ongoing earning season is unlikely to give positive triggers for an upward move in the market," he said.

On IT and pharmaceutical sectors, he said Kotak MF positioned themselves defensive but it may not be in the traditional defensive sectors. "Traditionally, people think that IT, pharma, FMCG are some of the defensive sectors. While the businesses may remain defensive, we don’t think that the stock prices at this point in time are defensive in some of these because of the concerns on the valuations or on the regulatory side that you have in pharma.”

Close

The current ongoing freeze in debt markets is unlikely to affect any of the companies in Kotak MF's portfolio, he said.

related news

Within the IT sector,  Upadhyaya said he is avoiding midcap IT stocks at this time because, from a valuation perspective, they are as rich as large-cap companies or maybe even richer. "At the same time, the headwinds are going to be much more for some of the midcap companies, so we are going to be very stock specific in IT sector going forward," he further mentioned.

In terms of Nifty, he said, “This year itself we would have seen maybe more than 20 percent kind of an earnings growth for Nifty basket. Once the economy is in full swing, I think there is going to be much better valuation support for equities and that is where equity investors from a longer-term perspective will make more money than other asset classes in our opinion.”

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #earnings #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.