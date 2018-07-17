Avoid penny stocks, stick to quality firms generating positive cash flows: Reliance Sec

Reliance Securities

Initial earnings reported by India Inc and fall in global crude oil prices brought cheers to the Indian equity market, with the Sensex hitting a lifetime high of 36740.07 on Friday.

Tech bellwether Tata Consultancy Services and IndusInd Bank reported strong set of Q1 numbers raising hopes of a revival in corporate earnings of Indian Inc.

Despite macro concerns, the earnings momentum of companies barring few is expected to remain strong. Notably, inventory destocking in the last year before the onset of Goods and Service Tax (GST) implementation had impacted volumes of several industries, which ensures low base effect in current year. This, along with genuine pickup in rural economy is expected to lead healthy volume traction in several sectors.

Auto, cement, consumer product volumes have been impressive and is expected to aid profitability of companies.

With the Indian rupee depreciating by 4 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis augur well for the IT and pharma sectors. The rupee on an average was quoting at Rs 67.06 against the dollar in the first quarter of FY19.

Our estimate is 1 percent rupee depreciation leads to 100-120 basis points (bps) improvement in net earnings of IT companies. Further, low base due to inventory destocking in last year and visible ease in pricing pressure in the USA (3-5 percent in Q1 of FY19 versus 10-12 percent in FY18) are expected to aid Pharma companies to report healthy performance.

In terms of corporate performance worst seems to be over for the banking sector. Banks aren’t expected to see any major fresh slippage compared to last quarter. While improvement in operational performance on account of average realisation improvement of 4 to 8 percent and strong demand augur well for the metal companies.

Similarly strong order in infrastructure sectors especially in transportation in last two years and sustained pickup in construction activities are expected to result in healthy performance for select construction and infrastructure companies. Overall Nifty companies will report better earnings improvement both on QoQ and year-on-year (YoY) basis despite macro concerns over rupee depreciation, trade war and concerns over monetary tightening.

While results are unlikely to disappoint, valuation aren’t cheap and therefore one needs to be careful while treading in the current market. Getting carried away becomes easy when one sees stocks especially in the mid and smallcap space. It would be advisable to stick to fundamentals and invest in stocks of quality companies which are generating positive cash flows rather than getting trapped in penny stocks.

Investing through systematic invest plan (SIP) in the best options for investors to invest in the Indian equity market.

The author is Head-Retail Broking, Reliance Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.