Avoid catching a falling knife; markets need base formation rather than a pullback

Extremely fragile bullish sentiments were hammered even harder, and lower freeze in Nifty50 has invoked unrest among traders.

Though, the recovery was witnessed but it should not be taken as a signal of reversal as it would be quite amateurish to get carried away by one day of pullback after more than 30 percent of fall from top.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is showing no sign of mercy across the globe and bears are not likely to take the back seat so easily.

Technical structure is completely damaged and important long term support levels have failed to provide cushion to the market.

As per the Fibonacci theory if we take monthly range into consideration, Nifty50 has approached till 23.6 percent projection level on an upside in the starting of month and then traded 100 percent downside projected level at 10,000 level.

This scenario has taken place for the first time since 1996. Apart from this RSI level has breached the lowest level of 2008 bear market. On 12 March 2020, daily 14 periods RSI level was settled at 13.15 approximately which is lower than the lowest level registered in 2008 (17.2 approximately) and second lowest since January 2001(7.2 approx.). These data are clearly indicating the intensity of fall and there is no signal of trend reversal emerging on the chart yet.

The major support level of 8,850 was breached on lower side on an intraday basis but is still intact on closing basis. The level will continue to act as a support in coming days but traders should avoid catching the falling knife and need to wait for at least short term base formation before taking any fresh position.

Sentiments are expected to remain bearish for next few days and selling pressure on pullbacks will not be ruled out. Prices are trading below 20 months moving average and its result could be dire in medium term. For medium term 10,100-10,160 will act as a major resistance zone and no reversal is expected until the level trades higher on closing basis.

Fundamental triggers reflected panic all around and last few weeks have reminded us of the 2008 crisis, being the worst year for the street. Although last trading session light up a little fire, but we cannot ignore that the COVID-19 is mushrooming all over. It has not completely damaged yet, with the number of counts increasing within fraction of seconds.

As per latest reports, COVID-19 has infected over 1.5 lakh people and has led to more than 5,800 deaths globally.

Europe being the epicenter and in a short span, in India too, this count has reached to 96. With each new case increasing across the globe, stocks tickle down and sectors being hit hard. While Brent oil prices were inched to 2.5 percent, still we believe the pain to reside.

In a nutshell, it is better to avoid bottom fishing when the world is melting and patience should be adopted until the market settles down in terms of volatility. Sharp bounce will keep on playing its part after such steep fall but traders should look for base formation rather than bounce back as volatility might bring in formidable results for both bulls as well as bears.

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.