Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aviation stocks open 2-4% lower as govt levies import duty on jet fuel

The government on September 26 introduced an import duty of 5 percent on aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of aviation stocks tumbled in early trade after the government introduced an import duty of 5 percent on jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

Shares of Jet Airways fell over 4 percent, SpiceJet slid over 2 percent and InterGlobe Aviation fell over 3 percent.

Shares of Jet Airways hit a 52-week low of Rs 181.25. SpiceJet shares, too, touched a 52-week low of Rs 66.70.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation also dropped to a 52-week low of Rs 818.55.

To contain current account deficit (CAD), the government hiked customs duty on 19 products, including ATF.

Airlines have been struggling with rising fuel prices and operations costs. The burden of the rising costs is likely to hurt customers through higher fares.

Also read: Government hikes import duty on 19 items, including jet fuel, ACs and refrigerators
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 09:21 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets

