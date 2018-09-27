Aviation stocks open 2-4% lower as govt levies import duty on jet fuel

Moneycontrol News

Shares of aviation stocks tumbled in early trade after the government introduced an import duty of 5 percent on jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

Shares of Jet Airways fell over 4 percent, SpiceJet slid over 2 percent and InterGlobe Aviation fell over 3 percent.

Shares of Jet Airways hit a 52-week low of Rs 181.25. SpiceJet shares, too, touched a 52-week low of Rs 66.70.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation also dropped to a 52-week low of Rs 818.55.

To contain current account deficit (CAD), the government hiked customs duty on 19 products, including ATF.

Airlines have been struggling with rising fuel prices and operations costs. The burden of the rising costs is likely to hurt customers through higher fares.