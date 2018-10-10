App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aviation stocks jump up to 7% on reports of ATF excise duty cut

The current excise duty on ATF is 14 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of airline companies, Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet, are trading higher on Wednesday on the back of media report of likely cut in excise duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

This could help airlines in times of strong pricing competition.

According to CNBC-TV18, the government is likely to consider a proposal to cut excise duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The current excise duty on ATF is 14 percent.

The government had recently cut duty on petrol, diesel due to rising fuel prices with higher crude oil prices.

Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 184, up 4.84 percent, Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 745.55, up 2.96 percent and SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 68.60, up 5.13 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 11:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.