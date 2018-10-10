Aviation stocks jump up to 7% on reports of ATF excise duty cut

Shares of airline companies, Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet, are trading higher on Wednesday on the back of media report of likely cut in excise duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

This could help airlines in times of strong pricing competition.

According to CNBC-TV18, the government is likely to consider a proposal to cut excise duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The current excise duty on ATF is 14 percent.

The government had recently cut duty on petrol, diesel due to rising fuel prices with higher crude oil prices.

Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 184, up 4.84 percent, Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 745.55, up 2.96 percent and SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 68.60, up 5.13 percent on the BSE.