Aviation stocks fall 4-6%, oil retailers dip 1-2% after Brent crude climbs above $80 a barrel

Aviation companies share prices fell 4-6 percent and oil marketing companies dipped 1-2 percent as Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, climbed above $80 a barrel mark.

Jet Airways (plunged 6 percent) and SpiceJet (down 4 percent) hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 215.75 and Rs 73.85 respectively while InterGlobe Aviation corrected 5 percent intraday.

Indian Oil Corporation declined 1 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation 1.6 percent and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation fell 2 percent in an intraday trade.

Rising crude prices is always bad for oil retailers as it is a raw material for them and aviation companies as oil is a major part of their operational expenses.

Oil prices increased as US markets tightened just weeks ahead of Washington's plan to impose new sanctions against Iran. And also major traders and banks expect oil prices to rise over $90 per barrel in coming months.

Brent crude futures rose 1.92 percent to $80.31 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $71.96 a barrel, up 1.67 percent from last close.

Brent crude jumped 25.67 percent year-to-date and 45 percent in last on year.

Amid a tightening market, US commercial crude oil inventories are at their lowest level since early 2015. And while output remains around the record of 11 million barrels per day (bpd), recent subdued US drilling activity points towards a slowdown, reports Reuters.

Commodity merchants Trafigura and Mercuria said that Brent could rise to $90 per barrel by Christmas and even above $100 in early 2019 as markets tighten once US sanctions against Iran are implemented from November.

JP Morgan expects the sanctions could lead to a loss of 1.5 million bpd, while Mercuria warned that as much as 2 million bpd could be knocked out of the market.