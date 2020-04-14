This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

Veteran stock market investor Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts was locked in a lower circuit on Monday after the company, which operates retail chain DMart, said operations of half of its stores are closed following the directions issued by authorities amid the lockdown.

The company is retailing only essential items from the operating stores and average footfall is "significantly lower than usual".

"Nearly 50 percent of our stores remain closed for operations based on a directive by the local authorities," it said in a statement.

D-Mart also commenced e-commerce home delivery and bulk deliveries to large housing complexes across the majority of its stores during the first week of April.

The stock has rallied about 24 percent so far in 2020 despite steep fall seen in the benchmark indices. Both Sensex and Nifty50 are in a bear market and are trading near crucial support levels.

The announcement of the closure of about 50 percent of the D-Mart stores is a near-term shock. Experts feel that it doesn’t alter the long-term outlook of the company. The ones who have bought the stock should hold on, while new investors could wait for a dip before accumulating, suggest experts.

“We expect more than 20 percent growth in D-Mart in the next 2-3 years horizon on strong growth store expansion. The average growth expansion is 24-25 stores per year. But, in the future, management is likely to change the strategy which could lead to additions of 30 stores per year. Strong growth momentum will drive performance,” Amarjeet Maurya, AVP Research at Angel Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Also, since inception, they have not closed any single story. They also sell the product which is cheaper than e-retail websites. Hence, growth is likely to continue.