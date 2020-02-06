App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avenue Supermarts share price hits all-time high after launch of QIP to trim promoter holding

The stock price has surged over 86 percent in the last nine months and touched an all-time high of Rs 2,360.75.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The share price of veteran stock market investor Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) jumped almost 4 percent in the morning trade on February 6 after the board of directors approved the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) by the promoters.

The company said the issue size would be 20,000,000 shares that translates into around Rs 4,000 crore at the current market price.

The company's confirmation came minutes after Moneycontrol reported about the share-sale plan. Moneycontrol was also the first to report on the promoters' stake sale plans on November 13, 2019. The report said the promoters would trim their stake by February 2020 to meet Sebi's minimum public shareholding norms.

The promoters hold 80.21 percent stake in the company. SEBI's minimum public shareholding (MPS) rule for listed companies stipulates that promoters cannot own more than 75 percent and that public shareholders should have a minimum of 25 percent.

"This will be a mega share sale and should be launched within the next 24 hours. Initially, the issue will be in the form of a qualified institutional placement (QIP). If required later, an offer for sale (OFS) component will be added," one of the sources said.

The promoters have to shed 5.21 percent stake to comply with regulatory norms. At current market price, a 5.21 percent stake would be valued at around $1.03 billion, or Rs 7,350 crore.

The stock price has surged over 86 percent in the last nine months and touched an all-time high of Rs 2,360.75 per share. It was quoting at Rs 2,323.20, up Rs 73.90, or 3.29 percent.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 10:43 am

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Buzzing Stocks

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.