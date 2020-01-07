Avenue Supermarts share price gains 3% after allotment of commercial paper

Shares of D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts gained 2.65 percent intraday on January 7 after the company allotted listed commercial paper of Rs 100 crore on January 6.

The issued commercial paper, which is rated at A1+ by CRISIL, has a maturity date of February 25, 2020.

The company said it had issued this commercial paper within the overall limit of Rs 900 crore as approved by the board of directors on January 12, 2019.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on January 11 to consider the un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2019.