you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts rises 1%, issues commercial paper worth Rs 70cr

Rating agency assigned CRISIL A1+ rating for the said commercial paper, which has maturity on December 04, 2018.

 
 
Shares of Avenue Supermarts added 1 percent intraday Tuesday after company issued commercial paper worth Rs 70 crore on September 17.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,682.00 and 52-week low Rs 983.10 on 02 August, 2018 and 25 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.67 percent below its 52-week high and 56.25 percent above its 52-week low.

The share rose 35 percent in last 9 months.

At 11:16 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 1,536.20, up Rs 14.50, or 0.95 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 11:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

