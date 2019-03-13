Avenue Supermarts gains as it issues Rs 100-cr commercial paper

Avenue Supermarts shares advanced 1.6 percent intraday Wednesday after the company issued commercial paper on March 12.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,522.50, up Rs 16.30, or 1.08 percent on the BSE, at 11:59 hours IST.

The D-Mart operator, on March 12, issued commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.

The maturity date for commercial paper would be June 10, 2019 and CRISIL has assigned A1+ rating to the paper.

This is the second commercial paper by the company in March. On March 5, it issued commerical paper of Rs 50 crore, which will mature on June 3, 2019, and was rated as A1+ by CRISIL.