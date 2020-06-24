App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avenue Supermarts gains 3% as Morgan Stanley expects strong revenue CAGR going ahead

"We forecast it to turn free cash flow positive in FY24," Morgan Stanley said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of hypermarkets retail chain D-Mart operator, Avenue Supermarts, rallied 2.8 percent intraday on June 24 as Morgan Stanley expects strong revenue CAGR going ahead given the likely aggressive strategy.

While having an overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 2,758 (implying 16.9 percent potential upside from current levels), the global brokerage house expects store count to rise 3.7 times over the next 10 years.

Morgan Stanley sees a revenue compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 percent over next 10 years and believes the company will become more aggressive on store additions from FY22.

Close

"We forecast it to turn free cash flow positive in FY24," the brokerage said.

related news

The stock rallied 82 percent in last one year period, and surged 34 percent in last three months from its March lows. It was trading at Rs 2,386.15, up Rs 27.25, or 1.16 percent, on the BSE at 10:39 hours IST.

Angel Broking has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 2,735 (implying 15.9 percent potential upside from current levels).

"Focused on value retailing, it offers a wide range of fast-moving consumer (food and non-food) products, general merchandise and apparel. We expect D-Mart to report consolidated revenue/PAT CAGR of 18/26 percent, respectively over FY2019-22E," the brokerage reasoned.

Last month, the D-Mart operator reported a 41.6 percent year-on-year growth in Q4FY20 consolidated profit at Rs 271.29 crore and 23.6 percent rise in revenue at Rs 6,255.93 crore compared to same period last year.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 11:16 am

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.