Avenue Supermarts declines 6% despite better Q2 numbers

Shares of Avenue Supermarts declined 6 percent in the early trade on Monday despite better numbers posted by the company for the quarter ended September 2018 (Q2FY19).

The operator of D-Mart chain of stores, posted 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at Rs 226 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 190.3 crore during the same quarter last year.

The firm’s revenue rose 39 percent to Rs 4,872 crore against Rs 3,507 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

At an operating level, the company reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 390 crore. This is a growth of 23 percent against Rs 317 crore that the firm posted last year.

The operating margin has been reported at 8 percent for the quarter under review. This is a one percentage point fall from 9 percent in Q2 of FY18.

The company further informed that it added three stores during the quarter.

Foreign research firm Credit Suisse retained underperform call on Avenue Supermarts on the back of near-term risk to earnings and stretched valuations.

According to firm, company's Q2 PAT was 10 percent below estimates with main miss emanating from margin.

It has cut 2019/2020e EPS by 3%/5% as we built in higher same-store-sales growth, it added.

Prabhudas Lilladher retained reduce rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,285 per share.

Company's gross margin declined 180bps YoY and 130bps QoQ on conscious strategy to reduce the prices. It estimate 34 percent PAT CAGR over FY18-21.

At 09:18 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 1,333.40, down Rs 77.35, or 5.48 percent on the BSE.