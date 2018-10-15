App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avenue Supermarts declines 6% despite better Q2 numbers

The firm’s revenue rose 39 percent to Rs 4,872 crore against Rs 3,507 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Avenue Supermarts declined 6 percent in the early trade on Monday despite better numbers posted by the company for the quarter ended September 2018 (Q2FY19).

The operator of D-Mart chain of stores, posted 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at Rs 226 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 190.3 crore during the same quarter last year.

The firm’s revenue rose 39 percent to Rs 4,872 crore against Rs 3,507 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

At an operating level, the company reported an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 390 crore. This is a growth of 23 percent against Rs 317 crore that the firm posted last year.

related news

The operating margin has been reported at 8 percent for the quarter under review. This is a one percentage point fall from 9 percent in Q2 of FY18.

The company further informed that it added three stores during the quarter.

Foreign research firm Credit Suisse retained underperform call on Avenue Supermarts on the back of near-term risk to earnings and stretched valuations.

According to firm, company's Q2 PAT was 10 percent below estimates with main miss emanating from margin.

It has cut 2019/2020e EPS by 3%/5% as we built in higher same-store-sales growth, it added.

Prabhudas Lilladher retained reduce rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,285 per share.

Company's gross margin declined 180bps YoY and 130bps QoQ on conscious strategy to reduce the prices. It estimate 34 percent PAT CAGR over FY18-21.

At 09:18 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 1,333.40, down Rs 77.35, or 5.48 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 09:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.