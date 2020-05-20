App
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Avenue Supermarts becomes 11th most valued Indian firm by market cap

The company is ahead of Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints and HCL Technologies, among others, in terms of market capitalisation.

PTI
File image
File image
 
 
Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, on Wednesday became the 11th most valued Indian firm by market valuation following a rally in its share price. At close of trade, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,58,902.37 crore on the BSE.

Shares of the company jumped 5 per cent to close at Rs 2,453.05 -- its upper circuit limit -- on the BSE.

The company is ahead of Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints and HCL Technologies, among others, in terms of market capitalisation.

So far this year, the company's shares have climbed 33.44 per cent.



Reliance Industries Limited is the country's most valued firm with a valuation of Rs 9,09,482.51 crore, followed by TCS at Rs 7,32,634.35 crore.

Avenue Supermarts had last week informed BSE that its board will meet on May 23 to consider and approve the financial statements for the quarter and financial year ended March 2020.

The Mumbai-based company has presence in over 200 locations through DMart stores.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on May 20, 2020 08:24 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Business #Market news

