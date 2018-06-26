Avanti Feeds surges 17% post ex-bonus, sub-division of shares

Moneycontol News

Shares of Avanti Feeds surged 17 percent in the early trade after price adjustment post share split and bonus issue.

The company has fixed June 27 as the record date for the purpose of ex-bonus and ex-split.

The company has sub-divided its equity shares from face value of Rs 2 each to Re 1 each.

Also, the company issued bonus equity shares of Re 1 each in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. 1 equity share of Re 1 each for every 2 equity shares of Re 1 each (after sub-division of shares).

At 09:43 hrs Avanti Feeds was quoting at Rs 608.80, up Rs 87.75, or 16.84 percent on the BSE.

