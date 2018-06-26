App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avanti Feeds surges 17% post ex-bonus, sub-division of shares

The company has fixed June 27 as the record date for the purpose of ex-bonus and ex-split.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontol News

Shares of Avanti Feeds surged 17 percent in the early trade after price adjustment post share split and bonus issue.

The company has fixed June 27 as the record date for the purpose of ex-bonus and ex-split.

The company has sub-divided its equity shares from face value of Rs 2 each to Re 1 each.

Also, the company issued bonus equity shares of Re 1 each in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. 1 equity share of Re 1 each for every 2 equity shares of Re 1 each (after sub-division of shares).

At 09:43 hrs Avanti Feeds was quoting at Rs 608.80, up Rs 87.75, or 16.84 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.