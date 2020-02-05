Avanti Feeds share price plunges 16% after Q3 numbers

Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127

Avanti Feeds share price plunged almost 16 percent in intraday trade on BSE on February 5, a day after the company announced its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.85 crore for Q3FY20, down 34.96 percent from Rs 73.57 crore in December 2018.

Net sales stood at Rs 922.69 crore in December 2019, up 10.46 percent from Rs 835.32 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA stood at Rs 83.02 crore in December 2019, down 32.84 percent from Rs 123.62 crore in December 2018.

The company's earnings-per-share (EPS) decreased to Rs 3.51 in December 2019 from Rs 5.40 in December 2018.

The stock has given a 124.48 percent returns over the last six months and 100.90 percent over the last 12 months.