App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avanti Feeds share price plunges 16% after Q3 numbers

Consolidated net profit was at Rs 47.85 crore for Q3FY20, down 34.96 percent from Rs 73.57 crore in December 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127
Equities | Nifty50 as on 31 December 2018: 10,863 | Nifty50 as on 13 December 2019: 12,087 | Return: 11.27 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,127
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Avanti Feeds share price plunged almost 16 percent in intraday trade on BSE on February 5, a day after the company announced its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.85 crore for Q3FY20, down 34.96 percent from Rs 73.57 crore in December 2018.

Net sales stood at Rs 922.69 crore in December 2019, up 10.46 percent from Rs 835.32 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA stood at Rs 83.02 crore in December 2019, down 32.84 percent from Rs 123.62 crore in December 2018.

Close

The company's earnings-per-share (EPS) decreased to Rs 3.51 in December 2019 from Rs 5.40 in December 2018.

related news

The stock has given a 124.48 percent returns over the last six months and 100.90 percent over the last 12 months.

The stock was trading 14.87 percent down at Rs 571 at 1315 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 01:34 pm

tags #Avanti Feeds #markets #stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.