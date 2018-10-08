App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Autoline Industries rises 4% on fund raising plan

The board of directors approved raising of funds of Rs 73 crore by way of issue of upto 60,27,397 share warrants of Rs 10 each to IndiaNivesh Renaissance Fund and promoters at a price of Rs 73 each.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Autoline Industries rose 4.5 percent intraday Monday as company approved raising of funds worth Rs 73 crore.

It also approved issue of upto 39,72,603 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the promoters, Sharjah Cement & Industrial Development Co. and Pravinchandra Batavia at a price of Rs 73 each on Preferential Basis.

The said issue is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company and other necessary approvals.

At 13:18 hrs Autoline Industries was quoting at Rs 61.20, up Rs 2.65, or 4.53 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 01:28 pm

