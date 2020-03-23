App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto stocks tumble on factory shut downs; Maruti, Bajaj Auto crack 14%

Nifty Auto plunged over 12 percent. The top losers included Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
Auto stocks were among the worst-hit on March 23, with benchmark index Nifty Auto plunging over 11 percent. Ashok Leyland was the biggest loser among the pack, falling over 14 percent, followed by Bajaj Auto which crashed 12 percent.

Bajaj Auto is preparing itself for an eight-week halt, its MD and CEO Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC-TV18. The auto major’s plants at Akurdi, Chakan, Aurangabad and Pantnagar will shut from March 23 as ‘safety of our employees is paramount’, Bajaj said.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, "Safety of employees is paramount, we are preparing for an 8-week halt. Plants at Akurdi, Chakan, Aurangabad and Pantnagar will shut down from today. We should all be focussed on how to minimise the spread of the problem. The situation is changing rapidly not just in India but even in our export markets."

"There will be no job losses or salary cuts at Bajaj Auto. Going to cover every employee till the end of the month in terms of jobs & salaries. Hope the government steps in to address the operating cost issue for MSMEs."

Share price of Motherson Sumi Systems tumbled 15 percent. The company said it is well-prepared to deal with the crisis stemming from the novel coronavirus outbreak. The stock it lower circuit of Rs 56.75 per share.

Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company share prices shed 10-14 percent intraday on March 23 with Tata Motors hitting lower circuit of Rs 69.70 per share while TVS Motor Company touched lower circuit of Rs 322.85 per share.

Maruti Suzuki India said it was suspending production at its facilities in Haryana till further notice. The company’s research and development centre at Rohtak would also remain closed, it said. “As a next step, the government policy now requires closure of production and, accordingly, the company has taken a decision on production closure,” the company said. The share price was trading at Rs 4,355 per share, down over 14 percent.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 12:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty Auto

