you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto stocks hit hard in 2019, down in double digits; what should you do?

Auto sector contributes to over 7 percent to India’s GDP and 49 percent to the manufacturing GDP. Trouble in such a sector can have a multiplier effect, experts suggest.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Representative Image
Representative Image

Auto stocks have been hit due to the slump in sales for about a year now, largely due to the liquidity crunch. Regulatory changes (BS-IV to BS-VI), rise in fuel cost, change in industry dynamics and proposal to hike registration fee on old and new vehicles have added to the woes.

Year to date, all 16 auto and auto ancillaries stocks are in the red, 15 of them down in double digits. They include Bharat ForgeTata MotorsMaruti Suzuki IndiaAshok LeylandEicher MotorsM&MApollo TyresExide Industries and TVS Motor Company, among others.

Auto sector contributes to over 7 percent to India’s GDP and 49 percent to the manufacturing GDP. Trouble in such a sector can have a multiplier effect, experts suggest.

Global brokerages are ominous on these stocks. Nomura said two-wheelers would be hit hard due to a higher cost increase for them (around 2.5 percent) followed by cars and Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (around 1 percent).

"We entered 2019 with a cautious view on autos and see few reasons to change it," CLSA said. It has sell ratings on 70 percent of its auto coverage and is underweight on the entire sector.

Table: July and YTD returns of the auto sector stocks. Please note the table is for information only and not buy or sell recommendations.

untitled

According to the industry lobbying body, the slowdown seen in car sales has hurt dealers and over 200 showrooms have shut down. It added that the industry employs 8 million people and they may be affected if the current situation persists.

EV push

The governmental push to increase the adoption of electric vehicles has hurt traditional automakers. The GST council, an all-powerful body that decides taxes rates on goods and services, has cut the rate on EVs and chargers.

“An anxious industry that invested thousands of crores to evolve to BS-VI was stunned when one of the influential policymakers issued an ultimatum that they needed to prepare themselves for a complete switch to EVs,” Ajay Bodke, CEO & Chief Portfolio Manager at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“The switch will have to be made in case of three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers by 2025. The policymakers have not given any thought to the creation of charging infrastructure,” he said.

What should investors do?

The valuations of most of the stocks in the auto space are attractive and could be considered for investment for long term. The massive wealth erosion seen in the auto stocks will take some time to recover, suggest experts.

“The Indian auto industry grew at 5 percent in FY19, which was lower than the GDP growth. In the June 2019 quarter, there was a double-digit decline in sales—worst in nearly two decades,” Vipin Khare, Director of Research, William O'Neil India told Moneycontrol.

“There were no material triggers for the auto industry in the budget. Majority of the auto stocks are trading below their 200-DMA, having declined 15-20 percent YTD. We will remain on the sidelines until we see some improvement in the sector,” he said.

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management said auto stocks have seen a sharp correction on the back of some key fundamental concerns. Till the time sales pick-up, valuations are not expected to see mean reversion, he added.

Prayesh Jain, Executive Vice President at YES Securities said that the auto industry has been grappling with an increase in costs to meet emission and safety norms. “In such a gloomy scenario, an increase in registration costs will only worsen the outlook for automobile sales in the near term. We continue to be underweight on the auto OEMs,” he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts and brokerages on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 09:59 am

