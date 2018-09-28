Auto stocks caught in bear trap, fall 1-8% ahead of September sales data

Auto stocks were reeling under selling pressure on Friday especially ahead of their sales data for September which is scheduled to be announced next week.

The correction is sharp in two-wheeler stocks compared to passenger and commercial vehicle makers. The Nifty Auto index fell more than 3 percent intraday.

TVS Motor Company was the biggest loser, falling more than 8 percent followed by Hero MotoCorp (down 6.7 percent), Bajaj Auto (5.25 percent) and Eicher Motors (4 percent).

Among tractor makers, Mahindra & Mahindra was down around 3 percent and Escorts fell more than 6 percent while Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and Maruti Suzuki declined 1-2 percent.

Auto sales in August were mixed as Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company and Escorts missed analyst expectations (partly may be due to Kerala floods and delayed festive season) while Ashok Leyland posted strong numbers, and Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra numbers were ahead of estimates.

Analysts expect good growth in commercial vehicle makers but in other segments like passenger, two-wheeler etc the growth could be moderate or weak compared to a year-ago month.

"Rain deficiency in key markets like Bihar (-21 percent), Haryana (-22 percent), UP (-9 percent) and Gujarat (-27 percent) is impacting rural incomes, and in turn, retails. The need for upfront payment of insurance cost, the inauspicious ‘Shradh’ period and rising fuel costs, too, impacted buying decisions in rural areas," Motilal Oswal said.

Analysts will closely watch October and November numbers as festive season started off in September will continue for couple of months mostly till Diwali.

In addition, Apollo Tyres fell more than 3 percent after a media report indicated that more than 27 percent shareholders rejected re-appointment of Neeraj Kanwar as Managing Director (could be on account of high compensation) while nearly 73 percent voted in favour.