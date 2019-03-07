Auto space will continue to be under the cosh: Harsha Upadhyaya, Kotak MF

Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-equity at Kotak Mutual Fund, is of the view that the extreme divergence that developed between the large and midcap valuations throughout 2018 is now correcting.

"Moreover, the base case assumption that the market participants are making today is that there will be no escalation of geopolitical tensions and we would see a stable government in place post general elections," Upadhyaya told CNBC-TV18.

"Given these assumptions, the market has changed their overall sentiments and there has been some improvement in mid and smallcap stocks prices," said Upadhyaya.

Talking about the mid and smallcap stocks, he said: "From a 3-5 year perspective even with the small run up that we have seen, the mid and small cap valuations are much better as compared to large-cap valuations."

The house is of the view that auto space will continue to face pressure. The preference is more for cement over metals and global commodities.

With regards to the financials, Upadhyaya said they are not really invested into PSU banks or NBFCs and are neutral to slightly positive on private sector banks.

IT, he said, "will continue to deliver a strong set of earnings going forward".