Auto sales weak in February, but 27-77% upside expected in these 4 stocks

India's auto industry continued facing the heat of low demand as passenger vehicle sales declined in February, at a time when automakers are readying for the transition to BS-VI emission standards as the new fiscal year approaches.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on March 1 reported a 1.1 percent decline in sales at 1,47,110 units. The company's domestic sales dropped 1.6 percent to 1,36,849 units.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a 42 percent decline in total sales at 32,476 units in February. In the domestic market, sales were down 42 percent to 30,637 units.

Tata Motors reported a decline of 34 percent in domestic sales at 38,002 units in February.

Eicher Motors' February total commercial vehicle sales declined 29.2 percent to 4,439 units while total domestic CV sales of the company fell 27.4 percent to 3,875 units.

February automobile sales were expected to remain subdued as the industry races towards BS-VI transition as the new fiscal year starts on April 1, 2020.

Experts are of the view that once the transition is completed and the health of the economy improves, automakers will begin upward climb.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services gave buy recommendations on Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors after they released their February sales numbers.

Automakers have shown remarkable strength to fight the plethora of headwinds which has been aggravated by the outbreak of coronavirus.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Mahindra & Mahindra's Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, said: "The ramp-down of BS-IV vehicle production has been in line with our plan for February. However, because of the unforeseeable challenges on the parts-supply from China, our BS-VI ramp-up has been affected."

"This has resulted in a high de-growth in our billing volume for February and our dealer inventory is, now, under 10 days. Going into March, we anticipate the challenge on parts-supply to continue for another few weeks, before we get back to normalcy,” he said.

Girish Wagh, President, CV Business Unit, Tata Motors expressed similar views after the release of February sales numbers.

"We are on track for the BS-VI migration, with BS-IV stocks being consumed as per plan and BS-VI production initiated. The supply disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak in China could have some impact on the BS-VI transition and all efforts are underway to mitigate it," he said.

"Our BS-IV vehicle stock is well below the targeted level, we are well placed for the BS-VI transition and with the strong customer interest in the NEW FOREVER portfolio and a step up in market activation, we are confident of improving our market competitiveness and volume growth in the coming months," said Mayank Pareek, President, PV Business Unit, Tata Motors.

