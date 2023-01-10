 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Q3 preview: Analysts expect fall in volumes in 2W and PVs, but better margins

Asha Menon
Jan 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Tractors and CVs are expected to see good volumes

In Q3FY23, analysts expect demand to be weak in the personal mobility space. (Photo by Taras Makarenko/Pexels)

The Street expects sequential earnings growth for the auto sector to be flattish in the quarter ended December, led by low sales volumes, particularly in the two-wheeler (2W) and passenger vehicle (PV) segments, which will only be slightly offset by a fall in raw material costs. The tractor and commercial vehicle (CV) segments, though, are expected to post strong numbers in the same quarter.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, retail demand was strong across auto segments thanks to the festive season, harvesting season and year-end discounts but, in the 2W and PV segments, dealers were destocking and, therefore, wholesale volumes were low. But the positives worked in favour of tractor and CV volumes. The analysts expect profitability to improve by around 200 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) for tractor and CV companies, thanks to better volumes and lower input costs; and for margins to remain flattish QoQ in the personal mobility space.

Analysts at Choice Equity Broking, who see only a moderate QoQ increase in the topline of auto and auto-ancillary companies under their coverage, too expect CV segment’s topline growth to be better than PV and 2W segments’.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd (MOSL) vary in the opinion, in that they think demand was intact across auto segments except in entry-level PVs. But volumes have fallen sequentially for PV and 2W companies under their coverage by 10 percent and 22 percent, respectively, going by their report. “M&HCV and Tractors are the only segments to witness QoQ improvement in volumes,” the analysts said in their India strategy report.

Analysts across brokerages are more optimistic about margins because of a fall in input costs.