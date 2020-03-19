Auto, metal weightage in Nifty at around 10-year low; what's the way forward?

A close look at Nifty components shows that the benchmark index is dominated by financial stocks while the weightage of the auto is at its lowest in a decade at 5.3 percent.

Not only auto, metals, too, are among the big losers as their weight in Nifty has halved since December 2017 to less than 2 percent now, said a report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The brokerage underscored that BFSI, including public, private banks, and NBFCs, dominates Nifty with 41.4 percent weightage.

On the other hand, telecom has emerged as the biggest gainer and doubled its weight to 3 percent since the bottom in December 2018. Consumer weight is highest since December 2012 and tech has gained nearly 100 basis points since December 2019, Motilal Oswal said.

While Oil & Gas has lost 160 basis points since December 2019, consumer weight in Nifty is stable despite severe underperformance by ITC in the last six years due to the inclusion of more consumer companies in the Nifty index, Motilal Oswal added.

The way forward

While the weightage percentage of the sectors will change, for the near-term, the trend in auto, metal, and telecom is likely to continue, say experts.

"This scenario should continue for some time as the performance based on fundamentals for metal and auto is in question. Telecom will gain support from Bharti Airtel which is able to increase ARPU and create better cash flow," said Sameer Kalra, Founder, Target Investing.

Narendra Solanki, Head – Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said, in terms of contribution to index and representation of various sectors, they would continue to change as has been in past.

"In a vibrant and growing economy like India and in the current scenario where disruption is the theme globally, these changes could accelerate further," Solanki said.

Another point to consider here is that Nifty follows the free-float methodology, so stocks that gain weight in terms of market capitalisation may dominate the index.

"Nifty is under the free float methodology and one can easily expect more BFSI stocks like SBI Life and HDFC Life and consumption stocks like Avenue Supermarkets to be potential entrants to the Nifty," said Vinay Pandit, Head - Institutional Equities at IndiaNivesh.

"However, with markets in correction mode, prices are very volatile and with prices crashing, flee float leaders like SBI Life and HDFC Life have moved down significantly within the Nifty Next50. After the current change of Shree Cement entering the Nifty50 and Yes Bank exiting, expect better impetus to share of capex stocks in overall Nifty. With four more potential changes allowed in the current year, the market condition is very fluid, and the field is open for new sectors and companies to be added to the Nifty in the light of the current correction," Pandit added.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities is of the view that the index will see new entries from various sectors.

"While new businesses gain importance and popularity and old ones fade out, there is bound to be a change in sector composition and their weights in the Nifty. Relatively new sectors like retail, healthcare, staffing services, e-commerce, etc. may get a look in or higher weights going forward," Jasani said.

Does Nifty's composition show the picture of the economy?

It will be an exaggeration if we say that Nifty shows a clear picture of the economy. Analysts concur with this.

"A lot of economic growth happens outside the listed universe. Also, the composition of Nifty tends to be lopsided based on the near-term fancy for a particular theme or sector," said Jasani of HDFC Securities.

For instance, with BFSI and consumption at 60 percent, the composition of Nifty does not directly reflect the true picture of the Indian Economy in an event of capex revival.

"In the current slowdown, I expect the Nifty composition to capture a significant impact on the economy due to the impact on demand as well as supply. Among the capex-driven (infra & capital) stocks, only L&T stands out in Nifty. Hence any talk about capex revival will be captured only to the extent of capex done by oil & gas companies, metals & mining players and automotive companies," said Pandit of IndiaNivesh.

He added that major road, infrastructure and power capex will not be captured in the current Nifty composition. With crude correcting sharply, metal prices falling, auto sector woes continuing due to BS-VI and demand slowdown from coronavirus concerns, Nifty will reflect a true picture to the extent of 25-35 percent.

In terms of market capitalisation and GDP data, Nifty appears to show the health of the economy, but in terms of other economic parameters like employment, trade intensity, etc., it doesn't reflect the trend of the economy fully.

"Not only Nifty, even if we take the entire listed space then there are still some sectors or pockets and new businesses which are operating in the unlisted space," Solanki of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers highlighted.

