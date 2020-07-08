'Auto, ancillaries can be contra bets but stay away from metals, realty'

The auto sector is likely to be volatile in the near-term due to pullback of the last three months and fundamentals continue to be weak with a high valuation. Ancillaries like tyres may continue their positivity since they are yet to catch up, giving better month-on-month volumes and cost benefits, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services says in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar. Edited excerpts:

Q: The market has rallied consistently for the third consecutive week on hopes of economic recovery as strict lockdowns are unlikely to be brought back even though coronavirus cases continue to rise. Is it the only reason behind the rally? Do you expect the rally to continue?

The global equity market is also pushed higher by high liquidity in the world financial system and optimism over a much better economy in CY21 led by a vaccine. We are cautious in the near-term due to weak outlook over the upcoming India Q1FY21 results, high valuation due to low earnings base of 2020 and continuous increase in virus cases, which may negatively impact economic recovery.

Q: Some experts feel the market is running ahead of fundamentals and despite expected weakness in earnings. Do you agree? Should one buy stocks now or wait for a correction?

Q4 results were below expectations and Q1FY21 is expected to be weak. Analysts have hugely downgraded forecast for FY21 while the market has done well in the last three months, assuming that the worst is factored. It will be difficult to maintain the momentum of the last three months since room for the valuation to increase is limited unless fundamental improves. We expect consolidation and suggest accumulation as the best strategy in this situation, buy in the next six months under a consistent period.

Q: The technology index has outperformed benchmark indices in the last three weeks, though IT companies are expected to report a 5-9 percent sequential decline in Q1 revenue. What is the reason behind the rally and should one buy these stocks now?

Indian IT sector has been rallying on a view that near-term risks with respect to client-specific concerns in segments like retail, travel and oil & gas due to COVID-19 are factored in the valuation. QoQ growth is expected to improve from next quarter, as the outlook for digital has improved. Valuation, for example, Nifty IT index one year forward P/E has increased to 18x from low of 12x in March, near the pre-COVID level. The outlook for technology is stable with a better outlook, especially from CY21 onward and QoQ improvement. The performance of stocks may be volatile in the near-term but we are positive on a long-term basis.

Q: The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF will open for subscription on July 14. Should retail investors subscribe to the issue?

It is advisable for risk-averse investors, especially for short to medium-term holding period, like one year to three years. The returns are more predictable when held till maturity. This ETF can form a part of the portfolio but please note that this may not always generate an inflation-beating real rate of returns. We can expect a 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent return based on the movement of interest rate in the country providing no risk of AAA quality.

Q: Most experts say two-wheeler and tractors sales data in June were better and passenger vehicles and LCV sales data is expected to improve in the coming months. What is your take on the auto sector and should investors buy these stocks?

The auto and ancillaries sector can be considered as a contra bet in the current market with a high return in the long-term with high risk in the short-term of less than a year. The performance of auto may be volatile in the near-term due to pullback of the last three months and fundamentals continue to be weak with a high valuation.

Ancillaries like tyres may continue their positivity since they are yet to catch up in the sector, given better month-on-month volumes and cost benefits. We expect auto demand to be supported on a QoQ basis by social-distancing norms, reopening of economy, pre and post-monsoon demand, easy funding, low-interest cost and festive demand. In the near-term, utility and two-wheelers are expected to see better demand.

Q: Metals, pharma and realty stocks underperformed the market in the week gone by. What should be one's strategy with respect to these sectors?

We are very positive on the pharma sector given the solid outlook in India and abroad. The demand is expected to increase given the health crisis, leading to a much better valuation than it has had in the last three-five years. The outlook was impacted by regulatory fallout in USFDA observations and pricing issues. This concern has revered into an opportunity in today's situation.

We have a negative view on metals and the realty sector due to the fall in infra spending, funding issue and cautious view of consumers, especially in the near to medium-term. We suggest that wait out the consolidation over the next one-three months and then add to your portfolio.

Q: Telecom was the second biggest gainer year-to-date after pharma. Do you expect the momentum to continue?

The outlook for the telecom sector is very stable post the industry consolidation with trio monopoly. COVID-19 has added more demand due to digitalisation and work-from-home, leading to higher data requirements. ARPU has started to improve and expected to increase further while the government is also interested in maintaining the strength of the industry adding sustenance in outlook. Though in the medium-term high valuation, high debt, cash requirement and capex requirement may impact performance.

