Aurobindo Pharma’s Telangana plant classified as VAI by US FDA

Aurobindo Pharma is the biggest Indian player in the US market

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Pharmaceutical major Aurobindo Pharma has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Unit III in the Bachupally Village, Telangana .

The US drug regulator classified the aforementioned unit as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), the company announced in an exchange on September 7. The EIR report indicates the closure of the inspection.

The US FDA conducted an inspection at Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Bachupally Village, Telangana from July 14-21.

On July 21, the US FDA issued a Form 483 containing three observations for the mentioned unit.

The FDA designates a manufacturing unit as VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) when it identifies deficiencies during its inspection that, while noteworthy, do not warrant official regulatory action.

With VAI status in place, companies are permitted to seek approvals for new drugs from the facility and continue the commercialization of previously approved medications. This designation represents the second-highest classification attainable by a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility under the scrutiny of the US FDA.

Aurobindo Pharma is the biggest Indian player in the US market. This makes the company well-positioned to gain from the easing price erosion and increasing drug shortage in the US, including cancer medication, which has been advantageous for Indian players.

Analysts expect strong growth in the US business driven by the launch of g-Revlimid in October 2023. EBITDA margins could be in the range of ~18-20 percent for the financial year due to changes in product mix and fall in raw material costs according to analysts in earlier reports.

Aurobindo Pharma on August 12 reported a 22.5 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 540.40 crore in the April-June quarter. Shares of the company are up 98.9 percent YTD as on September 7.