App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma slips 5% after detailed USFDA observations to unit 3

USFDA observed that responsibilities and procedures applicable to quality control unit are not in writing and fully followed

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma shares fell nearly 5 percent intraday on June 3 after detailed USFDA observations for company's unit-3.

The stock was quoting at Rs 645.30, down Rs 27.45, or 4.08 percent on the BSE, at 1332 hours IST.

CNBC-TV18 accessed Form 483 issued by US Food and Drug Administration to company's unit-3 after inspection during May 13-24, 2019.

Close

The unit-3 is a multi-product oral dosage form facility for non-cephalosporins and non-beta-lactams.

related news

The unit had received 10 observations which are:

1) Responsibilities and procedures applicable to quality control unit are not in writing and fully followed;
2) Sample which is representative of each lot in each shipment of each active ingredient is not appropriately identified and retained;
3) Written procedures are not followed for cleaning and maintenance of equipment;
4) Lab records do not include complete data derived from all tests, examinations;
5) Written records of investigations into unexplained discrepancies do not always include conclusions, follow up;
6) Written record of investigations of drug complaint do not include findings of investigation and follow up;
7) Appropriate controls not exercised over computers or related systems to assure changes are instituted only by authorised personnel;
8) Back up data is not assured from alteration, erasure or loss;
9) Drug product expiration dates not related to storage conditions stated on labeling;10) Buildings used for drug products do not have suitable construction.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.