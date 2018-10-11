Aurobindo Pharma slips 3%; gets USFDA approval for anti-infection drug

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma slipped 3 percent intraday Friday. The company has received USFDA Approval for Azithromycin Oral Suspension.

The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Azithromycin Oral Suspension 100 mg /5 mL and 200 mg/5 mL.

Azithromycin oral suspension, a generic version of Pfizer Inc’s Zithromax oral suspension. The product will be launched in November 2018, company said in release.

Azithromycin oral suspension is indicated for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate infections.

The approved product has an estimated market size of USD 71 million for the twelve months ending August 2018, according to IQVIA.

At 13:38 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 773.50, down Rs 4.75, or 0.61 percent.